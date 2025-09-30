Bridge over Pa Sak River closed due to flooding in Phetchabun

The Phetchabun Highway District 1 reported on Tuesday that a bridge over the Pa Sak River in Lom Kao district was inundated after heavy rainfall caused the river to overflow, raising water levels by about 100 centimetres as of 5.30am.
Highway No. 2216, between Khok Mon and Kok Kraton (km 80+465 to km 80+700), has been declared impassable to all vehicles. Officials from the Tat Kloi highway section have installed safety barriers, closed the route, and deployed staff to assist motorists.
Motorists are advised to take a detour via Ban Nong Kang Kaew, under Tat Kloi Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, continuing to Ban Huai E Chan on Rural Highway 2012, then through Ban Nong Le to rejoin Highway 21 at kilometre marker 285.
The Regional Irrigation Office 1 has upgraded its Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC 1) in Chiang Mai into a provincial command centre to monitor and respond to the impact of storm Bualoi on the Ping River basin.
Chiang Mai governor Thotsapol Phueanudom chaired an urgent meeting at SWOC 1 on Monday to review the current water situation, machinery and manpower readiness, and risk-area response plans. The move aims to ensure coordinated and timely flood prevention and warning systems.
The upgraded command centre will operate as the main hub for real-time data monitoring and decision-making around the clock. The objective is to provide accurate information and swift responses to minimise the impact of storm Bualoi on communities in the upper Ping River basin.
The province’s preparedness highlights both the seriousness of the approaching storm and its commitment to protecting residents’ lives and property in flood-risk areas.