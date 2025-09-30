Bridge over Pa Sak River closed due to flooding in Phetchabun

The Phetchabun Highway District 1 reported on Tuesday that a bridge over the Pa Sak River in Lom Kao district was inundated after heavy rainfall caused the river to overflow, raising water levels by about 100 centimetres as of 5.30am.

Highway No. 2216, between Khok Mon and Kok Kraton (km 80+465 to km 80+700), has been declared impassable to all vehicles. Officials from the Tat Kloi highway section have installed safety barriers, closed the route, and deployed staff to assist motorists.

Motorists are advised to take a detour via Ban Nong Kang Kaew, under Tat Kloi Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, continuing to Ban Huai E Chan on Rural Highway 2012, then through Ban Nong Le to rejoin Highway 21 at kilometre marker 285.