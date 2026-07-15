Thai Boxing Camp Busted for Running Child Sex Trafficking Ring, 15 Victims Rescued

Thailand's CIB rescues 15 young fighters and arrests a Rayong Muay Thai camp manager after an undercover sting exposes a child prostitution ring.
Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has raided a Muay Thai training camp in Rayong Province that was operating as a front for a child sex trafficking syndicate. The camp manager was arrested after forcing young boxers into prostitution, charging clients 3,000 baht per encounter.
The operation, led by the Anti-Human Trafficking Division (AHTD) in coordination with social workers and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs), successfully rescued 15 underage victims aged between 13 and 16.
Acting on intelligence that a boxing gym in Rayong was grooming and trafficking young male fighters to clients, undercover officers initiated a sting operation on Tuesday (15 July).
Officers contacted the camp manager, 28-year-old "Mr Check", who offered the sexual services of his underage fighters for 3,000 baht each. He pocketed a 1,000-baht commission whilst giving 2,000 baht to the children.
The suspect was arrested red-handed at a resort in neighbouring Chonburi Province after arriving to deliver three boys—aged 13, 15, and 16—to the undercover officers. The three children were immediately secured and taken into protective custody.
Following the arrest, Mr Check was charged with:
Human trafficking through the exploitation of child prostitution (under 18 years of age).
Procurement of children for prostitution and related offences.
The suspect has since fully confessed to all charges.
Following the initial arrest, police units and a multidisciplinary team of social workers and global child-protection NGOs—including Free a Girl, GIRU, Destiny Rescue, Our Rescue Thailand, The Scientia Program, and LIFT International—conducted a sweep of the Rayong boxing camp.
The raid resulted in the rescue of an additional 12 youth fighters.
Preliminary interviews conducted by trauma specialists revealed that some of the children had also been subjected to sexual abuse and indecent assault by foreign financial backers of the gym.
CIB Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Nattasak Chaowanasai, alongside AHTD Commander Pol Maj Gen Witthaya Sriprasertphap, has directed investigators to broaden the inquiry. Detectives are now actively pursuing the foreign investors and other local collaborators linked to the exploitation ring.