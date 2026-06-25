DLA U-turn allows recruitment to proceed after fraud concerns

Thanont reiterated that there is currently no evidence of a data breach. Examination materials are being securely stored at Srinakharinwirot University, which was involved in the processing of answer sheets.

He added that the exam papers remain under seizure by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, and the department will seek permission to conduct a full rechecking of approximately 480,000 answer sheets. Any review, if approved, would be carried out with full transparency alongside the university’s scanning systems and with media oversight.

Public health ministry moves to support affected staff

Following the uncertainty over recruitment, the Ministry of Public Health has issued urgent assistance measures for personnel affected by the suspension and delayed reporting schedule set for July 1, 2026.

Deputy Permanent Secretary and spokesperson Ekkachai Piansriwatchara said many staff had already resigned from previous positions in anticipation of local government appointments, leaving them vulnerable to income disruption.

A directive issued on June 25 instructs provincial governors and relevant agencies to allow affected personnel to withdraw resignation letters where appropriate, in line with regulations, to prevent staffing shortages and financial hardship.

The ministry stressed that it remains committed to safeguarding healthcare workers and maintaining continuity of public health services while the recruitment situation is clarified.