DLA freezes local government appointments nationwide after Nonthaburi exam-fraud raid

The raid took place at about 5.45pm on June 22 after a Nonthaburi Provincial Court search warrant was obtained. The search targeted Sam Mueang Charoen Rung Rueang Kit Co Ltd in Moo 9, Bang Len subdistrict, Bang Yai district, where more than 10 people were reportedly found, most of them state officials.

DLA says freeze needed to protect public confidence

The DLA said the appointment delay was necessary to ensure the recruitment process remained orderly, to address public concerns and to protect the interests of the civil service. The order specifically refers to candidates listed under an earlier DLA letter, No. MOI 0809.5/W27 dated June 16, whose appointments were due to take effect from July 1.

All provinces have been told to wait for further instructions from the DLA before proceeding with any placement or appointment of candidates from the affected list. No new reporting date has yet been announced.

Why local recruitment was centralised

The scandal has renewed attention on the system created under Order No. 8/2017 of the then National Council for Peace and Order, which was designed to reform local personnel administration. The order cited long-standing problems in local personnel management, including patronage in recruitment exams, promotions, transfers and alleged benefit-seeking.

Under the order, central committees for provincial administrative organisations, municipalities and sub-district administrative organisations were given authority to organise competitive exams for local government recruitment on behalf of local bodies, excluding the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. The order also created a centralised role for the Central Committee for Local Employee Competitive Examinations, known in Thai as the CCLE, to conduct exams under common rules and standards.

The reform was intended to reduce nepotism, position-buying and inconsistent recruitment practices by replacing separate local exams with a single nationwide standard. The Nonthaburi case, however, has raised fresh questions over whether the centralised process itself was vulnerable to manipulation after the exam had already been conducted.

Authorities are expected to continue forensic checks on seized electronic data and answer-sheet records before the DLA decides whether the affected appointment list can be used, revised or cancelled.