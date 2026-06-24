Anutin orders local civil service recruitment exam results cancelled

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered a major crackdown on a corruption network involved in recruitment examinations for local civil servants, while stressing that all examination results must be cancelled, even if some successful candidates have already been appointed.

He said that if the examination process had an unlawful basis, its results could not be certified.

The order followed an investigation and arrests by anti-corruption agencies targeting a network involved in corruption in local civil servant recruitment examinations.

The case caused losses worth more than THB4.5 billion and led to the transfer of senior officials at the Department of Local Administration to clear the way for a full investigation.