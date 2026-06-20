Anutin to launch Thailand FastPass on June 23 to speed up investment

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will launch Thailand FastPass on June 23, as the government moves to remove approval delays and unlock major investment projects that have already received state promotion.
The launch ceremony for “Thailand FastPass to accelerate investment” will be held at Government House at 1.30pm.
Anutin will preside over the event, joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, who oversees the Board of Investment.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BOI, executives from eight state agencies and selected private companies that have already received investment promotion approval are also expected to attend.
Ekniti said the government was preparing to formally launch Thailand FastPass as a mechanism to remove legal and investment obstacles for businesses. The programme builds on the earlier BOI Fast Pass model, which was designed to speed up procedures for projects facing delays in state approval and licensing.
The government’s position is that better coordination among state agencies can help bring real investment into the country without relying on additional budget spending. The approach is intended to turn approved projects into actual operations more quickly, particularly at a time when Thailand is competing for foreign direct investment.
Ekniti said the government’s faster investment-driving policy had a direct effect on investor confidence. He pointed to Thailand’s improved ranking in the International Institute for Management Development’s international investment indicator, which rose from 30th to 24th, an improvement of six places.
He added that Thailand FastPass would become one of the government’s working tools with the private sector through theJoint Public and Private Sector Committee for Economic Problem Solving (JPPCC), aimed at improving long-term efficiency between state agencies and businesses.
The scheme has been shaped around the main obstacles investors have identified, especially electricity access, clean energy supply and the availability of suitable investment land.
At a BOI board meeting on May 6, the board approved a second batch of nine investment projects to enter the Thailand FastPass system, with combined investment of 52.104 billion baht. This followed the first batch of 16 projects approved in March.
As a result, 25 major projects have now entered the Thailand FastPass system, with total investment value of 223.216 billion baht.
Projects under the scheme will receive accelerated approval and licensing support from relevant agencies, including the BOI, the Department of Industrial Works, the Industry Ministry, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, the Customs Department and electricity agencies.
The aim is to reduce bottlenecks and help approved projects move more quickly from paper approval to actual investment.
Between 2023 and 2025, Thailand approved investment promotion for 78 large-scale projects worth a combined 480 billion baht. Of these, 35 projects worth around 100 billion baht have already begun investment.
Another 30 projects, worth about 110 billion baht, have clear investment plans for 2026 and 2027.
However, 13 projects worth around 270 billion baht still face obstacles that need urgent solutions, including electricity, land and licensing issues. If these problems can be resolved, the government expects the projects to generate around 350 billion baht in actual investment by 2027.
Thailand FastPass is therefore being positioned not simply as an administrative shortcut, but as a confidence-building tool for investors at a time when speed, energy access and regulatory certainty are becoming decisive factors in regional competition.