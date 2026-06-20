Anutin to launch Thailand FastPass on June 23 to speed up investment

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will launch Thailand FastPass on June 23, as the government moves to remove approval delays and unlock major investment projects that have already received state promotion.

The launch ceremony for “Thailand FastPass to accelerate investment” will be held at Government House at 1.30pm.

Anutin will preside over the event, joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, who oversees the Board of Investment.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BOI, executives from eight state agencies and selected private companies that have already received investment promotion approval are also expected to attend.

Ekniti said the government was preparing to formally launch Thailand FastPass as a mechanism to remove legal and investment obstacles for businesses. The programme builds on the earlier BOI Fast Pass model, which was designed to speed up procedures for projects facing delays in state approval and licensing.

The government’s position is that better coordination among state agencies can help bring real investment into the country without relying on additional budget spending. The approach is intended to turn approved projects into actual operations more quickly, particularly at a time when Thailand is competing for foreign direct investment.