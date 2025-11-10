Thai Investment Board Launches ‘FastPass’ to Unlock $8.2 Billion in Major Projects

BOI teams up with 7 key agencies to slash permit processing times by up to 50%; moves swiftly to resolve critical bottlenecks in power, land, and visas.

The Thai Board of Investment (BOI) has secured approval for the first phase of its ‘FastPass’ system, a major initiative aimed at accelerating investment in large-scale projects across the country.

The BOI Board, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, approved the plan on November 10, 2025. The core objective is to rapidly propel investment under the government’s “Quick Big Win” policy by tackling persistent bureaucratic hurdles.

According to BOI' secreatary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi, the initial phase of the FastPass system involves a collaborative effort between seven crucial government agencies: the BOI, the Department of Industrial Works, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP), the Immigration Bureau, the Department of Employment, and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office.

The integration is expected to reduce the time required for vital approvals and permits by 20% to 50%.

The board has also established a dedicated Investment Acceleration Subcommittee (FastPass) to oversee the process and expand the system to cover all main licensing steps required to start a business in Thailand.