BOI reports 1.3 trillion Baht investment in first nine months

Regarding geographical investment distribution, most of the investment is concentrated in the Eastern region, with 855,228 million Baht from 1,431 projects. Other regions include the Central region (300,300 million Baht), Northeastern region (28,560 million Baht), Northern region (25,940 million Baht), Southern region (24,445 million Baht), and Western region (12,664 million Baht), in descending order.

Additionally, there has been growing interest in investment promotion under the Smart and Sustainable Industry programme, which supports businesses investing to upgrade existing operations for higher efficiency. Over the first nine months of 2025, there were 402 applications, an increase of 49%, with a total investment value of 37,652 million Baht, up 81%. This largely comprises investments aimed at transitioning to Industry 4.0, adopting digital technologies, upgrading machinery for improved efficiency, and incorporating automation, robotics, energy-saving, and renewable energy systems, alongside reducing environmental impacts.

As for investment promotion approvals, in the first nine months of 2025, there were 2,413 projects approved, with an investment value of 1,114,798 million Baht. The benefits of these approved projects are expected to involve domestic raw material consumption of approximately 610 billion Baht per year, the creation of over 175,000 jobs, and an increase in the country’s export value by over 1.4 trillion Baht annually. Meanwhile, the investment promotion card issuance stage saw 2,050 projects, with a total investment of 947,661 million Baht.

“The statistics for the first nine months of this year show a continuous wave of investment flowing into Thailand, especially in critical infrastructure projects like Data Centers and new industries using advanced technologies, such as semiconductors, PCBs, and cell-level battery production. These will play a pivotal role in strengthening Thailand’s supply chain for key industries such as automotive and electronics. The increase in investment funds will boost employment growth, skills and technology development, exports, and significantly increase the use of domestic raw materials. The BOI will expedite the implementation of key projects through the Thailand FastPass mechanism, as part of the government’s Quick Big Win policy, to inject funds into the economy in a tangible way,” said Mr. Narit.