Thailand emerges as top 5 global PCB manufacturing hub as BOI reveals 200-billion-baht investment

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), revealed that as the global economy increasingly relies on data, speed, and smart devices, printed circuit boards (PCBs) have become one of the hottest areas for investment. Thailand is rapidly establishing itself as a key regional and global centre for the industry.

Between 2022 and June 2025, investment in Thailand’s semiconductor and advanced electronics sector has grown significantly. During this period, 517 investment promotion applications were filed, totalling over 700 billion baht, of which 180 projects were specifically for PCBs, with a combined value exceeding 200 billion baht.

“These figures reflect investor confidence and officially place Thailand as the number one PCB production base in ASEAN and among the top five globally,” Narit said.

He explained that PCBs are the heart of all modern electronic devices, from smartphones, home appliances, and electric vehicles, to AI servers and medical equipment. As technology advances and the world becomes more interconnected, PCBs function as the “main artery” enabling smart devices to operate efficiently.

“For example, an electric vehicle uses far more PCBs than a conventional car, while AI servers in data centres require PCBs capable of extremely high speeds. Devices for 5G, IoT, and other smart applications need PCBs that are thin, flexible, and complex. PCBs are not just components — they are the secret items embedded in every technology driving the future,” Narit added.