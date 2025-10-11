Thailand emerges as top 5 global PCB manufacturing hub as BOI reveals 200-billion-baht investment

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), revealed that as the global economy increasingly relies on data, speed, and smart devices, printed circuit boards (PCBs) have become one of the hottest areas for investment. Thailand is rapidly establishing itself as a key regional and global centre for the industry.
Between 2022 and June 2025, investment in Thailand’s semiconductor and advanced electronics sector has grown significantly. During this period, 517 investment promotion applications were filed, totalling over 700 billion baht, of which 180 projects were specifically for PCBs, with a combined value exceeding 200 billion baht.
“These figures reflect investor confidence and officially place Thailand as the number one PCB production base in ASEAN and among the top five globally,” Narit said.
He explained that PCBs are the heart of all modern electronic devices, from smartphones, home appliances, and electric vehicles, to AI servers and medical equipment. As technology advances and the world becomes more interconnected, PCBs function as the “main artery” enabling smart devices to operate efficiently.
“For example, an electric vehicle uses far more PCBs than a conventional car, while AI servers in data centres require PCBs capable of extremely high speeds. Devices for 5G, IoT, and other smart applications need PCBs that are thin, flexible, and complex. PCBs are not just components — they are the secret items embedded in every technology driving the future,” Narit added.
He further highlighted that PCBs occupy the midstream segment of the electronics supply chain, linking upstream activities (IC design, wafer fabrication) with downstream products (finished goods). Thailand’s strength lies in its complete ecosystem, spanning circuit design, PCB wafer production and testing, assembly, and final smart products. As such, PCB investment is not just about building factories — it creates a gateway for Thailand into the global semiconductor industry, enabling growth in advanced packaging, specialty semiconductors, and R&D hubs.
Amid the ongoing tech and trade wars, global companies are looking to diversify risk and relocate production to stable, reliable, and competitive countries. Thailand has become a strategic hub in the global technology supply chain.
Thailand’s advantages include stable clean energy, industrial estates tailored for advanced technology, regional logistics networks, skilled and adaptable personnel, and supportive government measures for high-tech industries. These factors position Thailand to play a key role in the global technology ecosystem and develop a comprehensive regional electronics ecosystem, with workforce development and capacity building for Thai enterprises as critical next steps.
Currently, companies from Taiwan, Japan, China, the United States, Germany, South Korea, and Hong Kong are increasingly establishing PCB factories in Thailand for five main reasons:
1. Complete supply chain: Thailand is not only a PCB production base but also hosts downstream industries such as EVs, smart appliances, AI servers, data centres, and rapidly growing medical devices.
2. BOI supports the entire ecosystem: The Board of Investment (BOI) has expanded promoted business categories to cover everything from raw materials (CCL, FCCL, Prepreg) to supporting processes (lamination, drilling, routing), offering corporate tax exemptions for up to 8 years, import duty exemptions, and fast-track measures.
To promote Thailand as an advanced PCB hub, the BOI has approved expanded categories in the industry, including support for manufacturing processes (lamination, drilling, plating, routing), raw material production (copper clad laminate (CCL), flexible CCL (FCCL), Prepreg), and other essential materials such as dry film, backup boards, and transfer film. Incentives include machinery import duty exemption, raw material import duty exemption for exports, and up to 8 years of corporate income tax exemption.
3. Strategic location: Thailand holds a neutral yet strong position, with FTAs covering Europe, China, and ASEAN, making it an ideal hub for global supply chains.
4. Ready infrastructure: The country offers modern utilities, clean energy, industrial estates, logistics networks, and skilled personnel ready for deployment.
5. Developing an electronics ecosystem: The BOI aims to upgrade the industry by attracting investment in R&D, IC design, advanced packaging, and developing talent in collaboration with NSTDA (National Science and Technology Development Agency) and the private sector.