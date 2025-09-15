BOI holds US roadshow to attract FDI in upstream chip industry

The Board of Investment (BOI) and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) jointly held a roadshow in the United States last week with the goal of attracting investment in Thailand’s upstream chip industry.

The roadshow took place in Arizona and California from September 8 to 12, with cooperation from the BOI Office, MHESI, and the Thai Embassy in Washington DC.

It was held under the theme “Made-in-Thailand Chip” to showcase Thailand’s potential to become a regional hub for a comprehensive chip manufacturing base.

Meetings with US chip giants

BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said the delegation visited Arizona and California, both centres of the US semiconductor industry, and held discussions with more than ten global chip companies. These included Microchip, Analog Devices, Lumentum, NXP, as well as major corporations such as Qorvo, Intel, Synopsys, and Renesas.