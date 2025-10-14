BOI to propose new semiconductor board to drive national strategy

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BOI), said the agency is preparing to propose that the government appoint a new national semiconductor and advanced electronics policy board (semiconductor board) to replace the previous one, which dissolved with the former administration.
The new board’s agenda will include consideration of the National Semiconductor Strategy, which aims to strengthen Thailand’s competitiveness and develop a comprehensive ecosystem for the semiconductor industry.
Narit said that under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s administration, the BOI would prioritise key projects and large-scale investments over the next four months to ensure tangible results within the period.
Currently, around 70 investment projects worth about 300 billion baht are awaiting promotion approval. The BOI will hold discussions with the project owners to identify bottlenecks and accelerate implementation.
The main obstacle, he said, involves the large number of permits required for investment. The BOI plans to help resolve these regulatory hurdles and streamline approval processes to enable real progress, as private investors are eager to proceed.
All companies seeking BOI promotion are serious about their investment plans, Narit added, but many have been unable to begin due to these procedural delays.