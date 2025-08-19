SoftBank invests 65 billion baht in Intel shares as chip giant eyes comeback

Intel, striving to reclaim its leadership in technology, is receiving strong backing from the Trump administration, which may take up to a 10% stake and become the company’s largest supporter.

Bloomberg reported that SoftBank Group, the Japanese investment holding company, has agreed to purchase Intel shares worth US$2 billion (around 65 billion baht). The surprise deal is expected to provide support to Intel, which has been struggling in recent years.

SoftBank will pay US$23 per share, slightly below Intel’s latest closing price. Following the announcement, Intel shares surged by more than 5% in after-hours trading, while SoftBank shares in Tokyo dropped by as much as 5%.

As the largest shareholder in Arm Holdings, the chip designer for smartphones, SoftBank has spent decades attempting to establish itself as a key player in artificial intelligence (AI).

This ambition became even clearer earlier this year with the announcement of “Stargate Project,” a US$500 billion initiative with OpenAI, Oracle Corp, and Abu Dhabi’s MGX fund to build data centres in the United States.