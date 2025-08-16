Thailand Urged to Act on Semiconductor Strategy

Thailand is at risk of being left behind in the global semiconductor supply chain, with experts urging the government to quickly develop a national strategy to attract investment and boost the industry.

While neighbouring countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore have all moved forward with clear roadmaps, Thailand has yet to produce a national plan.

This puts the country at a significant competitive disadvantage in an industry that is vital to its export economy, accounting for over 40% of total exports.

The warning came during a seminar held on 15 August 2025 by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) and Thammasat University.

Speaking at the event, Naiyavud Wongkomet, Vice President of the Thai Semiconductor Industry Trade Association, laid out a four-part framework for the industry’s development.

Naiyavud highlighted the importance of focusing on chip design, which requires less capital and can have a high impact.

He also urged the government to consider a long-delayed move into wafer fabrication, starting with a smaller, more affordable "legacy fab" plant.

While acknowledging Thailand’s existing strength in packaging and assembly, he warned that its 2% global market share could be halved within seven years without urgent action.