Govt seizes opportunity to boost confidence with top businesses

Phumtham assured the investors that Thailand is committed to fostering a supportive environment for business, focusing on strengthening the country's competitiveness. The government plans to improve regulations, enhance workforce skills, and expand clean energy initiatives.

The country currently holds 17 trade agreements with 24 nations, with more negotiations underway, which will help provide a competitive advantage for Thai entrepreneurs in exporting to over 50 countries worldwide.

Thailand ready to foster a favourable investment climate

Phumtham emphasised that Thailand is prepared to handle global uncertainties, including the recent US tax rate reduction on Thai imports, which now stands at 19%. The government aims to align business operations with international standards while mitigating potential risks to the private sector.

He reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to enhancing the country's competitiveness to ensure sustainable business growth.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of developing clean energy, with initiatives such as the Utility Green Tariff (UGT1) supporting ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals.

Over 40 companies have expressed interest in this initiative, with plans for further expansion in UGT2, which will allow clearer tracking of energy sources.

Additionally, a Direct Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) system is being developed for data centres, aiming for 2,000 megawatts in the initial phase.

If successful, it will expand to other industries. These energy mechanisms are part of the national energy development plan, which the Ministry of Energy is currently revising to increase the share of clean energy from 26% to 51% by 2037.