Thai households face 15% cost increase despite government reports of deflation

Financial strain on Thai households

Data from the National Statistical Office (NSO) for 2024 reveals the average monthly household expenditure in Thailand is 18,207 baht.

Over 8,000 baht, or 42%, goes on food and beverages, while non-food expenses account for over 10,000 baht, or 58%. Alarming, however, is the average household debt, which stands at 606,378 baht.

Income-expense gap widens

Despite minimum wage increases of between 337-400 baht per day, many Thai households face a growing gap between income and basic living costs.

Grant Bertoli, CEO of Marketbuzzz, stressed that the survey underscores the real issue, which is not just low inflation rates, but rising prices for essential goods and services like housing, utilities, healthcare, and transportation.

"We need a broader measure of economic well-being," Bertoli said. "Even if overall inflation remains low or negative, the reality is that the cost of necessary goods continues to pressure household expenses and affects different population groups unevenly."

Long-term concerns

Many Thais are adjusting their spending habits, with some families cutting back on necessities while others are increasing their debt.

If the cost of living continues to rise while incomes remain unchanged or decrease, the financial burden on individuals and families will intensify, leading to reduced quality of life, increased debt risks, and wider social inequality.

The cost of living is more than just an economic statistic; it’s a daily reality that millions of Thais are currently grappling with.

Marketbuzzz stresses the need for a holistic approach to understanding household pressures, not just relying on macroeconomic indicators but reflecting the real-life experiences of the people.

It is crucial to centre economic well-being around the people’s lived experiences, it added.