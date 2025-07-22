Thailand Embraces Digital Debt: Government Token Framework Launched

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially introduced a new regulatory framework for Government Digital Tokens (G-Tokens).

This move is designed to expand savings and investment opportunities for the public, fostering greater financial inclusion, whilst simultaneously boosting the efficiency of state fundraising through the strategic use of technology and innovation.

The new rules came into force on 21 July 2025.

The initiative aligns with a Cabinet resolution from 13 May 2025, which approved the Ministry of Finance's plans to issue and manage G-Tokens.

These tokens represent a novel method of government borrowing, falling under the Public Debt Management Act B.E. 2548 (2005) and adhering to the existing budget deficit compensation framework.

The SEC had previously conducted public consultations on the proposals, with broad support from key stakeholders.