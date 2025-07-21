Thailand to Launch Final THB30Bn Savings Bond and Digital Token Sale for FY25

The Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) is preparing to issue the final batch of savings bonds for the 2025 fiscal year, totalling no more than 30 billion baht .

This upcoming issuance will comprise both traditional savings bonds and the government's innovative digital token, known as the G-Token.

Patchara Anantasilp, director-general of the PDMO, revealed today that the sale will take place during the remainder of the 2025 fiscal year and will be split into two components: