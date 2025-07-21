Thailand to Launch Final THB30Bn Savings Bond and Digital Token Sale for FY25

The Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) is preparing to issue the final batch of savings bonds for the 2025 fiscal year, totalling no more than 30 billion baht .
This upcoming issuance will comprise both traditional savings bonds and the government's innovative digital token, known as the G-Token.
Patchara Anantasilp, director-general of the PDMO, revealed today that the sale will take place during the remainder of the 2025 fiscal year and will be split into two components:
Savings Bonds for Fiscal Year 2025, Second Tranche: This tranche, with a value of 25 billion baht, is scheduled for early August. A press conference will be held tomorrow, 22nd July 2025, to provide further details.
Government Digital Token (G-Token): The G-Token is expected to go on sale from late August to early September, with an allocated amount of 5 billion baht. Patchara noted that the governing regulations for this digital offering are almost complete and will, in principle, mirror those of traditional bonds, meaning any interest earned will be subject to withholding tax.
"This bond issuance represents the final round of borrowing to compensate for the budget deficit in fiscal year 2025," Patchara explained. "The total funds raised through savings bond issuances for this fiscal year will now be between 60 billion and 70 billion baht, which is less than the original plan to raise 100 billion baht. This adjustment is due to sufficient treasury reserves, making it unnecessary to utilise the full planned amount."