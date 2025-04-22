Thailand’s fiscal position remains strong despite slower GDP growth, PDMO says

The Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) has confirmed that Thailand’s fiscal status remains stable despite slower-than-expected growth of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The office emphasized that the country’s public debt is still within the 70% ceiling, despite potential additional borrowing. It also believes that raising the debt ceiling would not affect the country’s credit confidence, citing strong fiscal fundamentals.

Responding to reports that the government may issue an emergency borrowing bill to cushion against possible impacts from reciprocal tariff measures by US President Donald Trump, PDMO Director Patchara Anantasilp clarified that the country’s fiscal condition remains stable, with no signs of immediate risk, despite the lower-than-expected economic growth.

However, should the government choose to stimulate the economy through additional investment beyond the current budget, it might need to raise the public debt ceiling from the current 70% of GDP, he said.