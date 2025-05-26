Thailand Explores Crypto-Linked Credit Cards for Tourists

Thailand's government is advancing ambitious plans to integrate cryptocurrencies into the nation's real economy, beginning with a pioneering scheme that could allow tourists to link digital assets to their credit cards for domestic spending.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira revealed the initiative on Monday during his address at the 'Dailynews Talk 2025: Revitalising Stocks & Crypto in H2 2025' event, which focused on 'The Charm of Thai Stocks: A Driving Force for the Economy'.

The Ministry of Finance is actively studying models used internationally to permit the direct linkage of cryptocurrencies with credit cards for purchases within Thailand.

This innovative approach aims to streamline transactions for visitors, with vendors receiving payment in local currency as usual, often without even being aware that the buyer utilised crypto.

Discussions are already underway with the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to pilot the system before a wider implementation.

Beyond tourist spending, Minister Pichai outlined a broader vision to overhaul existing legislation.

The government plans to amend laws to seamlessly connect the "capital market" with the "digital asset market," which currently operate under separate legal frameworks – namely, the Securities and Exchange Act and the Emergency Decree on Digital Asset Businesses.

This reform is designed to provide investors with greater flexibility, allowing them to transfer funds between the two markets more conveniently, thereby accommodating modern investment behaviours.