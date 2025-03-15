ASEAN region poised to capitalise on AI and digital revolution

Southeast Asia is poised to capitalise on the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, but the region must act decisively to secure its place in the digital future.

A panel of business leaders and policymakers gathered at a forum in Thailand on Friday evening to explore the vast opportunities presented by recent advances.

The event, titled "The World's Next Opportunities and Beyond", was hosted by MFC Asset Management to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

Key figures, including former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, BlackRock’s Elaine Wu, Tools for Humanity CEO Alex Blania and GoTo Group chief executive officer Patrick Walujo, explored both the promises and the challenges facing the region.

Regional Advantages and the AI Boom

Patrick Walujo pointed to the ASEAN region's inherent advantages, including abundant energy resources (in the case of Indonesia), a large and youthful population, and a degree of geopolitical neutrality.





These factors position the region as an attractive destination for investment, particularly in the development of AI infrastructure.

“We have abundant energy in the case of Indonesia,” Walujo noted, “and we have a big population in Southeast Asia. And I think it is also one of the areas where we are pretty neutral in the geopolitical space.”

The AI boom is seen as a major catalyst for growth, with predictions that it will transform industries from healthcare and finance to energy and transport.

Alex Blania, co-founder and CEO of Tools for Humanity, a global software and hardware development company, offered a bullish outlook on technology's transformative potential, suggesting that AI could be "the most transformative technology in human history".