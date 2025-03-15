Thaksin defends government’s decision to send Uyghurs back to China

He added: "After 10 years, we feel it's time to send them home. China has clearly stated and confirmed they will not prosecute these people, as they have already suffered enough. Allowing them to return home is the only way to resolve this human rights violation that we've been committing for years."

When questioned whether the EU's pressure would affect government stability, Thaksin dismissed such concerns.

"There will be no impact. We can talk and explain. Humans need to communicate—without dialogue, people make negative assumptions," he remarked, adding, "It's like my regular critics who never speak with me directly and let their imaginations run wild. I worry about them; they're unwell. They should talk to me for peace of mind."

Regarding measures to address unrest in Thailand's three southern border provinces, Thaksin requested more time as he had only recently visited the area.