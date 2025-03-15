Thaksin unveils bold digital vision for Thailand at investment forum

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra outlined an ambitious technological roadmap for Thailand at a high-profile investment forum on Friday evening, promising the imminent launch of a comprehensive digital wallet system and plans to establish the country as a regional blockchain and cryptocurrency hub.

Speaking at MFC's 50th Anniversary event titled, "The World's Next Opportunities and Beyond" at Bangkok's Centara Grand hotel, Thaksin shared his vision for transforming Thailand's digital landscape, drawing enthusiastic interest from government ministers, politicians and business leaders in attendance.

Digital currency plans taking shape

"The Pheu Thai party is committed to establishing Thailand as a centre for blockchain and cryptocurrency," Thaksin told the audience. "We believe we have the necessary infrastructure and capabilities to achieve this goal."

The former premier revealed that the government is finalising plans for a "stablecoin" backed by government bonds, which he expects to be completed within three months.

This initiative will complement the digital wallet system currently being developed, with Thaksin confidently stating, "Everyone will see these developments materialise within this year."

Energy costs at the heart of digital transformation

Thailand's energy costs took centre stage in Thaksin's address, as he identified them as a critical barrier to attracting investment in key sectors like data centres, AI development, and cloud systems, vital for the nation's economic future.

He argued that to become a competitive hub, Thailand must drastically reduce its electricity rates.

