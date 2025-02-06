Thailand taps 2 blockchain pioneers to accelerate digital economy

Thailand has taken significant strides in its bid to become the ASEAN blockchain hub by recruiting two internationally recognised experts in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.
The Thailand International Digital Business & Finance Centre (TIDC) announced the appointment of Tekin Salimi and Rushi Manche, both of whom bring a wealth of experience to the table.
Wai Man Raymond Chu, director of TIDC, hailed the recruitment as a major step forward. The TIDC, Thailand’s leading digital ecosystem organisation, is supported by the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry and the National Telecommunications Company (NTC). Its mission is to drive investment and foster digital innovation in the country.
Salimi, founder of the Dao5 Fund, which manages over US$500 million in assets, and former managing partner of Polychain Capital, will leverage his expertise in crypto investment and decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) development to help establish Thailand's growing crypto ecosystem.
Manche, co-founder of Movement Labs, a $3 billion blockchain technology firm, and developer of the Move programming language, will share his expertise in blockchain security and smart contracts to strengthen Thailand’s digital infrastructure. He also advises Elon Musk on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) project, which explores the use of blockchain to enhance government operations.
"Working with these two world-class experts will accelerate the development of key government projects, including the development of Stablecoin, promoting the wider use of crypto, and building financial services on the blockchain," Chu said.
The TIDC is also fast-tracking the creation of a Digital Economy Regulatory Sandbox (DERS), a controlled environment where both public and private sector entities can test blockchain innovations.
These strategic appointments underscore the TIDC's commitment to establishing Thailand as the region's premier blockchain innovation centre, generating business opportunities, creating jobs, and widening access to financial services.