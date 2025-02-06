Thailand taps 2 blockchain pioneers to accelerate digital economy

Thailand has taken significant strides in its bid to become the ASEAN blockchain hub by recruiting two internationally recognised experts in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

The Thailand International Digital Business & Finance Centre (TIDC) announced the appointment of Tekin Salimi and Rushi Manche, both of whom bring a wealth of experience to the table.

Wai Man Raymond Chu, director of TIDC, hailed the recruitment as a major step forward. The TIDC, Thailand’s leading digital ecosystem organisation, is supported by the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry and the National Telecommunications Company (NTC). Its mission is to drive investment and foster digital innovation in the country.



