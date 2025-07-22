New Bank of Thailand Governor Appointed, Debt Resolution Prioritised

Thailand's Cabinet has officially appointed Vitai Ratanakorn as the new Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), a decision met with a sigh of relief by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

The appointment, announced on Tuesday from Government House, is set to take effect on 1 October 2025, succeeding Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, whose term concludes on 30 September 2025.

Pichai expressed confidence that the Ministry of Finance and the new BOT Governor would work cohesively, emphasising the importance of a mutual understanding of both monetary and fiscal policies.

"The Ministry of Finance has always worked very closely with the BOT Governor, continuously discussing and exchanging views, which has always led to solutions," Pichai stated. "So, no matter who comes, we can work together. And working with the current Governor has also been good, with no issues."

When pressed on the government's immediate expectations for the new central bank chief amidst potential economic challenges, Pichai indicated a range of priorities. Personally, he highlighted debt resolution as the most critical and urgent task.