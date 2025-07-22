Cabinet appoints Vitai as new central bank governor from October 1

The Cabinet has appointed Vitai Ratanakorn, President and CEO of the Government Savings Bank (GSB), as the new Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), effective from October 1. He will succeed Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, whose term ends on September 30.

Vitai Ratanakorn Appointed Bank of Thailand Governor

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub confirmed that Vitai will assume office as BOT Governor after Sethaput's tenure. Sethaput has been in office since October 1, 2020. The Cabinet's decision reflects Vitai's qualifications in banking and finance, as recommended by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.