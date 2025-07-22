Vitai Ratanakorn: From GSB President to Governor of the Bank of Thailand

Vitai seen as front-runner for top central bank post

Vitai Ratanakorn, president and CEO of Government Savings Bank (GSB), has been seen as a frontrunner for the position of the next governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), according to economic and financial analysts. His leadership in addressing household debt and his focus on aligning monetary and fiscal policies have garnered strong support.

Vision for policy coordination gives Vitai an edge

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira earlier stated that he is looking for a central bank chief capable of coordinating monetary and fiscal policies to resolve Thailand’s economic challenges. Observers believe Vitai aligns closely with this vision.

In contrast, Roong Mallikamas, an internal BOT candidate, may face hesitation from the Finance Ministry due to concerns over the institution’s prior resistance to policy easing. Under Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput’s leadership, the BOT maintained high interest rates despite government calls for cuts, only relenting after months of pressure from the Pheu Thai-led coalition.