Thai government warns Cambodians against spying, citing death penalty

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub on Sunday issued a stern warning to Cambodian nationals, cautioning against spying activities on behalf of their government or military. He said those caught could face the maximum penalty of death under Thai law.

Army and security forces ramp up anti-drone operations

Jirayu also warned Cambodian troops against violating Thai airspace with drones, stating that any unauthorised drones would be immediately taken down and destroyed. He said the Royal Thai Army and other security agencies have intensified anti-drone surveillance and countermeasures.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area, has ordered governors in 20 northeastern provinces to bolster protection of strategic locations — including provincial halls, arms depots, police stations, bus terminals, stadiums, and airports — to guard against drone espionage.