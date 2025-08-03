Thai government warns Cambodians against spying, citing death penalty

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub on Sunday issued a stern warning to Cambodian nationals, cautioning against spying activities on behalf of their government or military. He said those caught could face the maximum penalty of death under Thai law.
Jirayu also warned Cambodian troops against violating Thai airspace with drones, stating that any unauthorised drones would be immediately taken down and destroyed. He said the Royal Thai Army and other security agencies have intensified anti-drone surveillance and countermeasures.
Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area, has ordered governors in 20 northeastern provinces to bolster protection of strategic locations — including provincial halls, arms depots, police stations, bus terminals, stadiums, and airports — to guard against drone espionage.
Jirayu reiterated that espionage is a grave crime in Thailand, with the maximum punishment being the death penalty. However, he noted that in practice, foreign spies are typically jailed, then deported and blacklisted upon release.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has also enforced a nationwide ban on drone flights from 30 July to 15 August as part of efforts to detect and deter spy drone activities along the border.
Jirayu dismissed accusations by Cambodian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Lt Gen Mali Socheata, who alleged that Thai drones had entered Cambodian airspace.
“Thailand strictly controls all drone operations, particularly in sensitive border zones,” Jirayu said. “We have no policy to use drones to violate neighbouring airspace. In fact, we now possess advanced surveillance technology that eliminates the need for drone incursions, unlike a decade ago.”
Jirayu stressed that Thailand has taken a cautious and measured approach in the ongoing border conflict and remains fully committed to defending its sovereignty without encroaching on others.
He also revealed that numerous unexploded BM-21 rockets and artillery shells had been found on Thai soil. Thai troops, he said, had coordinated with Cambodian counterparts before detonating them to prevent misunderstandings.
Jirayu concluded by urging the Cambodian government to be more truthful in its international communications and to stop spreading distorted information to the global community.