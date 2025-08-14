Private sector urges government to launch national semiconductor strategy amid global trade challenges

The Thai Semiconductor Industry Trade Association (THSIA) has emphasised that while the semiconductor industry is established in nearly every country, Thailand is a latecomer and lacks a comprehensive national semiconductor strategy.

During a recent seminar hosted by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, THSIA vice president Naiyavudhi Wongkomet pointed out that neighbouring countries like Malaysia have already developed such plans, highlighting that Thailand is lagging behind.

Naiyavudhi expressed concern over the uncertainty caused by the US’s transshipment issues and the challenges of shifting production bases. He noted that the global market’s ability to increase export share to other regions remains uncertain, and a more specific approach is needed to solve these challenges.

"I want to urge the government to create a long-term master plan and focus on local procurement, including both local content and know-how. Anyone involved should receive benefits, and this depends on policy," Naiyavudhi added.

In addition to the Board of Investment (BOI) leading the master plan, he called for the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to become involved, highlighting that the semiconductor industry is complex and requires collaboration across several government sectors.