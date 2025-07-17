Mitsui Fudosan to open hub for chip biz in Tokyo

On Wednesday, the company announced that it has established an organisation, called Rise-A, to operate the facility.
Rise-A is headed by Nagoya University professor Hiroshi Amano, who developed blue light-emitting diodes and won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2014.
"We'll provide a place where people from various fields can gather and hold discussions," Amano said at a press conference the same day.
"The situation of power semiconductors (used for electric vehicles and others) is difficult to understand," he also said. "We can offer users important information by sharing the latest developments."
Mitsui Fudosan expects the new facility to promote cooperation across industries by hosting exchange meetings and events, aiming to create new businesses and attract 100 companies per year.
With its existing hubs for the life science and aerospace sectors in Nihonbashi, the company also hopes to enjoy the synergy effects.
