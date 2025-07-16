Foreign visitors to Japan top 20 million at record pace

The figure for January-June was up 21.0 % from a year before, boosted by increases in visitors mainly from China, especially during the country's Lunar New Year holiday period and the cherry blossom season in Japan.
By country or region, the number of visitors from South Korea was the highest, at 4,783,500, up 7.7 %, followed by 4,718,300 visitors from China, up 53.5 %.
In June alone, the number of foreign visitors grew 7.6 pct from a year earlier to 3,377,800, hitting the highest level for the month. Visitors from Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States went up amid school holidays.
On the other hand, the number of travellers from Hong Kong went down 33.4 % to 166,800 as rumours that severe disasters may hit Japan spread there via social media.
Meanwhile, a preliminary report from the Japan Tourism Agency showed that consumption by foreign visitors to Japan in April-June rose 18.0 % year on year to 2,525 billion yen, hitting a record high for a quarter.
Per person, however, inbound visitor spending dipped 0.1 % to 238,693 yen. While total consumption kept increasing thanks to higher accommodation fees, purchases of goods remained flat and tax-free sales to inbound travellers at department stores plummeted.
Still, both the number of foreign visitors and their consumption are on course to post new record highs on an annual basis.
"We are steadily on track," Japan Tourism Agency chief Shigeki Murata said of the government's targets to expand by 2030 the annual number of inbound visitors to 60 million and their consumption to 15 trillion yen.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]