Retailers in Japan ramping up eel sales ahead of Day of Ox

Supermarkets and department stores are trying creative ways to attract consumers who are thrifty due to persistent inflation, offering diverse lineups ranging from luxury to affordable products and even including super-extralarge eel dishes, which are good for sharing.

Aeon Retail Co. has procured a record 110,000 extra-large and super-extralarge eels. "We've curbed procurement costs by buying in bulk," a company official said.

Despite rising costs, Aeon maintained the price for super-extralarge grilled eels weighing 250 grams, enough for two or three people, unchanged from last year at 3,866 yen.