3 Japan convenience store operators log profit growth in March-May

Retail giant Seven & i Holdings Co., the operator of industry leader Seven-Eleven Japan Co., saw its mainstay overseas convenience store operations recover thanks to labour and other cost cuts.

FamilyMart Co.'s operating profit grew 17.9 % from a year before to 27.8 billion yen, as advertisements featuring Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani helped attract more customers and boost sales of "onigiri" rice balls.