Japan Emperor, Empress deepen ties with Mongolia

In response, Emperor Naruhito delivered an address, partially in Mongolian.

He then played two songs on the viola in a joint performance with the Mongolian State Morin Khuur Ensemble, getting a big round of applause.

Emperor Naruhito also visited the Chinggis Khaan National Museum and Gandantegchinlen Monastery, a Buddhist temple, to show his respect for Mongolia's history and culture.

He also went to Mongol Kosen College of Technology, an educational institution modelled after Japanese technical colleges known as "kosen," and a water-related facility built with assistance from Japan.

It rained during the couple's tour of Mongolia, but this was welcomed as a good omen due to the country's dry climate.

Spotlight on the History of Internment

On Tuesday, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited a cenotaph built in Ulaanbaatar for Japanese who were detained by the former Soviet Union after World War II and died in Mongolia.

In the rain, they laid wreaths at the monument and observed a minute of silence with a deep bow. The Imperial couple then folded their umbrellas and bowed to the cenotaph again.

It was the first time that a Japanese emperor had paid tribute at a site where Japanese were detained during or after the war.

Fusae Suzuki, 88, whose father died during detention in Mongolia, accompanied the Imperial couple on their visit to the cenotaph.

"The spotlight had not been on the detainees in Mongolia, but their souls can now rest in peace," she said, expressing her gratitude to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako for their visit to the monument.

Regarding the reason the Emperor and the Empress folded their umbrellas during their prayers, an official from the Imperial Household Agency said they may have thought that it was not appropriate to pay tribute to the deceased while using them.

Ulziitogtokh, a Mongolian who built a museum on Japanese detainees, met with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the official residence of Japan's ambassador to Mongolia on Friday.

The Imperial couple's latest visit made Mongolians from various generations know about Japanese detainees, Ulziitogtokh, 48, said.

