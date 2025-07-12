Osaka police crack down on \"Tokuryu\" ring over underage prostitution

Soon after that, the girl was believed to have been taken to the Tohoku northeastern region and other areas by another ring member, where she was forced to have sex with a total of about 100 people over 10 days, according to the division. She told the police that she was given only one meal a day and that she wanted to go home badly.

There are believed to be many groups in Osaka that recruit women on social media for prostitution. The Osaka police believe that Kimura and other members of the Tokuryu group conducted their operations outside of the prefecture to avoid issues with other groups and secure profits.