Japan to establish command centre for dealing with crimes, other issues involving foreign nationals

Amid an increase in the number of foreign residents and visitors to Japan, there has been a series of incidents and accidents involving foreigners, as well as troubles within local communities due to disruptive behaviour such as noise and bad driving manners. Inappropriate use of the medical insurance system has also been pointed out.

Against the backdrop of growing public concern, issues involving foreign nationals are suddenly emerging as a key issue for the upcoming House of Councillors election, which is scheduled on July 20. Some parties, including the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito, are calling for legislation and tighter regulations regarding foreigners, while the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party are emphasising coexistence with foreigners.

Meanwhile, a senior government official said the government has also determined “stricter rules and institutional reforms are essential” amid growing burdens on local governments and rising public anxiety.

The Japan News

Asia News Network