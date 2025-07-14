Japan rocked by 2,000-quake swarm as tropical cyclone threat intensifies

Daily tallies have remained high, with 30 quakes recorded on July 12, 70 on July 13, and 21 as of July 14.

This year's swarm has surpassed previous clusters in 2021 and 2023, and is now the most significant series of quakes recorded in the region since 1995. Experts attribute the heightened intensity to the shallow depth of the earthquakes and their proximity to inhabited areas.

Compounding the danger, the region is now under threat from an approaching tropical cyclone. Heavy rainfall has saturated slopes and, when combined with ongoing tremors, sharply increases the risk of landslides and debris flows.

The JMA and local meteorological offices have issued advisories, urging residents to remain vigilant, avoid unstable terrain, and follow updates from official channels.