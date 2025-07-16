2025 POLLS: Former mayor stirring up Hyogo district

In the previous three elections, the district's three seats were equally divided among the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its Komeito ally, and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

However, the three parties' dominance is now threatened by Fusaho Izumi, a former mayor of Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, who is running as an independent candidate. Izumi has also gained popularity as a media commentator.

"Politics is not something that is done within Nagatacho (Japan's political centre in Tokyo) or Kasumigaseki (its government district)," Izumi said in a stump speech on a shopping street in the heart of Kobe, the capital of Hyogo, on July 6.

As Akashi mayor, Izumi was often in the spotlight for his child-rearing policies and his abusive language toward city assembly members and city government employees.

For his election campaign, the former mayor is emphasising his personality, including displaying a life-size cutout of himself and his books at his campaign office.

From 2003 to 2005, Izumi served in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, as a member of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan.