US semiconductor giant to expand chip investment in Thailand

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), announced that US semiconductor giant Lumentum plans to expand its production capacity in Thailand and establish a new research and design centre focused on photonics chips.

These advanced chips, which transmit signals using light, are critical components in high-performance processors that power industries such as artificial intelligence, fibre optics, and data centres.

The global photonics chip market is currently valued at around US$13 billion and is projected to double within five years, as photonics technology becomes a cornerstone for next-generation industries.

“Lumentum has announced plans to expand its photonics chip production base and establish a new research and design centre in Thailand. The investment aims to strengthen its local operations with advanced, energy-efficient chip technology capable of high-performance processing, accelerating supply to meet the surging demand from high-tech industries and supporting the growth of Thailand’s semiconductor sector,” Narit said.

Lumentum has been operating in Thailand since 2017 under the name Lumentum International (Thailand) Co., Ltd., following BOI investment promotion for an assembly and testing base for chips used in communications and telecommunications.

The company’s facility is located in Nava Nakorn Industrial Estate, Pathum Thani, with a total investment exceeding 20 billion baht.