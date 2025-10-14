BOI eyes Japanese investment shift from Cambodia to Thailand

However, with the border situation still tense due to security concerns, he warned that reopening would take time. “Foreign investors must now adapt their business models to cope with the disruption,” he said.

Relocating production from Thailand to Cambodia is also unlikely, he added, as Thai industries generally use advanced technology and skilled labour. While a shift from Cambodia to Thailand could be possible, the main challenge lies in sourcing sufficient manpower. “This is an area where government support will be needed,” Narit said.

Japan-backed firms expected to consider relocation

The BOI has held discussions with several Japanese investors affected by the border closure, particularly those whose supply chains span both countries. These companies typically send raw materials from Thailand for processing in Cambodia and then return semi-finished components for further production.

Since the closure, logistics routes have had to divert through Vietnam and Laos, sharply increasing both cost and delivery time. Japanese manufacturers in Cambodia, such as Minibea and Denso, are among those hit hardest, mainly in the electronics parts sector.

Given the prolonged disruption, the BOI expects some Japanese investors to consider shifting part of their operations to Thailand, where infrastructure and skilled labour are more readily available.