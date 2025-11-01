Ekniti eyes TFF revival to power clean energy and rebuild fiscal strength

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas has compared Thailand’s current economic situation to “a car speeding downhill into a ravine,” warning that unless action is taken immediately, the economy will face a difficult recovery. He said the problem lies not only in the pace of short-term stimulus but also in the lack of investment in new infrastructure to support the “New Economy.”

Ekniti noted that Thailand’s past growth stemmed from “old blessings,” such as major infrastructure projects in the 1970s and 1980s, including the Eastern Seaboard. However, the country’s investment-to-GDP ratio has since plummeted from around 40 % to just over 20 %.

Short-term prospects are also gloomy, with the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) projecting only 0.3 % GDP growth in the fourth quarter of this year.

Ekniti admitted that fiscal constraints are now severe, saying “there is no budget left for investment.” Of every 100 baht, he explained, 70 baht goes to fixed expenditures and 10–20 baht to debt servicing, leaving almost nothing for new infrastructure.

He emphasised that the economic team’s challenge is to “stop the free fall” and create “The Next New Economy” without destabilising the fiscal base.