Ekniti affirms all set for launch of ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ scheme on Wednesday

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas affirmed on Tuesday that everything is in place for 20 million Thais to start spending under the “Let’s Go Halves Plus” stimulus scheme, which will begin on Wednesday.
Ekniti said that so far, about 500,000 shops have been approved to participate in the scheme, including 100,000 shops carried over from the previous “Let’s Go Halves” programmes.
He added that another 100,000 shops are awaiting approval from the Finance Ministry, pending qualification checks.
“The prime minister asked me to thank the 20 million Thais who registered to join the scheme,” Ekniti said.
Ekniti noted that around 190,000 applicants did not qualify for the scheme, as most were already state welfare cardholders, who are receiving separate government cash support.
He invited more businesses — including grocery stores, massage and spa shops, motorcycle taxis, taxi drivers, and other public transport providers — to join the scheme so consumers can use the subsidy for their services.
Businesses can apply to join the scheme until 19 December, he said.
Ekniti added that the scheme will expand to food delivery services starting from 3 November. He urged food vendors to link with delivery platforms before that date to expand their customer base.
He said four food delivery platforms have already joined the scheme, with some lowering their service fees for participating shops, while others are waiving fees during the campaign period.
Under the scheme, the government will credit 2,000 baht for non-taxpayers and 2,400 baht for taxpayers. Participants can spend up to 400 baht per day, with the government subsidising 200 baht of that amount daily.