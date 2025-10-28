Ekniti affirms all set for launch of ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ scheme on Wednesday

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas affirmed on Tuesday that everything is in place for 20 million Thais to start spending under the “Let’s Go Halves Plus” stimulus scheme, which will begin on Wednesday.

Ekniti said that so far, about 500,000 shops have been approved to participate in the scheme, including 100,000 shops carried over from the previous “Let’s Go Halves” programmes.

He added that another 100,000 shops are awaiting approval from the Finance Ministry, pending qualification checks.

“The prime minister asked me to thank the 20 million Thais who registered to join the scheme,” Ekniti said.