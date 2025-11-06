Finance Minister declares Thai economy has “escaped the rut”, expects Q4 GDP growth of at least 1%

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, announced that Thailand’s economy has “emerged from the rut”, following the success of the government’s short-term stimulus measures. He predicted fourth-quarter GDP growth of no less than 1%, with the potential to exceed 2%, while outlining long-term plans to unlock the country’s growth potential.

Speaking under the theme “Unlocking Growth and Shared Prosperity”, Ekniti credited the government’s “Quick Big Win” policies — including the welfare card scheme, Let’s Go Halves Plus, and the Tiew Dee Mee Kuen (Travel and Earn Back) tourism campaign — for helping the economy recover within four to five weeks.

“Thailand’s economy has now recovered from the slowdown. Earlier projections placed Q4 growth between 0% and -0.3%, but we now expect it to be at least 1%, possibly above 2%. These quick-impact measures have successfully revitalised the economy,” Ekniti said.

However, he noted that low investment remains the key structural weakness, with investment currently accounting for less than 25% of GDP, compared with 40-50% in the past.