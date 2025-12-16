'For all I know, she could be dead' says son of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

Aris said he has not heard directly from Suu Kyi for years and has received only occasional, secondhand updates since the military coup in 2021.

The information he has been given suggests the 80-year-old is struggling with multiple health problems, including issues affecting her heart, bones and gums.

He also said Suu Kyi has been kept isolated, with no contact with her family and no access to her legal team.

Aris said nobody has seen her in more than two years, leaving her condition, and even whether she is still alive, shrouded in uncertainty.