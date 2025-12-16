Tighter checks on Thai-flagged vessels to block fuel and war supplies bound for Cambodia

Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC) has approved stricter measures to stop fuel and strategic supplies being moved by sea to Cambodia, assigning the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center (Thai-MECC) to take the lead on coordinating maritime enforcement.
Speaking at Government House on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said Thai-MECC will coordinate with relevant agencies to warn Thai vessels entering designated risk areas, and work with the Marine Department to inspect Thai-flagged ships—focusing on cargo destinations and shipments that could support warfare in Cambodia.
He said the Defence Ministry has been tasked with defining which military-related goods and strategic supplies should be controlled for shipments to Cambodia, in line with the 1981 emergency decree on border goods controls.
Energy permanent secretary Prasert Sinsukprasert said checks by authorities found no exports of fuel from Thailand to Cambodia—by land or sea—based on confirmations from oil traders, Customs and other agencies.
On fuel shipments via Chong Mek in Ubon Ratchathani, he said these are exports to Laos and overall volumes have not increased, though daily truck numbers can vary. He said Laos typically uses more fuel during the dry season from November to April each year due to higher domestic activity and construction.
Prasert said exporters ship fuel only to Laos and not onward to Cambodia, adding that Thailand is working with the NSC, the Energy Ministry, Customs and Laos to establish a mechanism that reassures the Thai public the fuel is used inside Laos. He said Lao authorities have warned disruptions could affect their economy, and that if a clear framework is agreed, the Chong Mek route could proceed.
He added that Cambodia can source fuel from other countries, and said Thailand’s fuel exports to Laos across all routes average about 100 million litres of diesel per month and more than 20 million litres of petrol per month.