Ekniti calls urgent meeting to tackle ‘grey money’ in military lottery quota

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Monday that he will convene a meeting within the next one or two days to discuss measures to curb “grey money” circulating in the lottery quota allocated to the military, which is believed to have been exploited for money-laundering purposes.

Ekniti said the subcommittee overseeing the issue had just been appointed, and that representatives from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), the Bank of Thailand (BOT), and other relevant agencies will be invited for a full discussion.