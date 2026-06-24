SWU moves to investigate local exam answer-sheet scandal

Srinakharinwirot University (SWU) has issued a clarification after media and social media reports raised questions over the university’s work related to the Educational and Psychological Test Bureau.
The university said it is considering setting up a fact-finding committee to examine the matter and is ready to cooperate fully with all relevant agencies to ensure that information is obtained accurately, completely, promptly, comprehensively and fairly for all parties.
SWU said it would disclose information that can legally be made public so that the facts are clear, transparent and useful in restoring public confidence.
The university stressed that all procedures would be carried out under good governance, the rule of law, and relevant laws and regulations.
SWU also reaffirmed its commitment to carrying out its duties responsibly, upholding academic standards and prioritising the public interest. It said the matter would be handled carefully and fairly, with further progress to be reported.
After the statement was issued, Assoc Prof Dr Cholvit Jearajit, President of Srinakharinwirot University, told PostToday that he had called a meeting with Asst Prof Dr Ruangdech Sirikit, Director of the Educational and Psychological Test Bureau, and the university’s legal team to examine the facts surrounding the alleged scandal in the local government employee recruitment examination.
SWU’s move came after the Department of Local Administration (DLA) clarified the case following searches by the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Counter Corruption Division at a residence in Nonthaburi province on June 23, 2026. The location was allegedly used to alter answer sheets and adjust scores for people who had paid for positions.
Initial information from the DLA also indicated that a director of a strategy and budget division at a municipality in Phetchabun province was a key figure allegedly linked to the storage and concealment of a large number of answer sheets.
SWU’s role in the project stems from its contract with the Department of Local Administration to organise the 2025 local government employee recruitment examination.
The contract covered the preparation of exam questions, printing, transport, provision of examination venues, score processing and storage of answer sheets.
Under the terms of reference, all answer sheets were required to be kept in a “secure room” with two sets of locks. SWU and the DLA each held one set of keys, while CCTV cameras were installed for 24-hour surveillance.
The discovery of answer sheets allegedly removed for external alteration has therefore become a key issue requiring urgent investigation to determine where the breach occurred and who may have been involved.