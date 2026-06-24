SWU moves to investigate local exam answer-sheet scandal

Srinakharinwirot University (SWU) has issued a clarification after media and social media reports raised questions over the university’s work related to the Educational and Psychological Test Bureau.

The university said it is considering setting up a fact-finding committee to examine the matter and is ready to cooperate fully with all relevant agencies to ensure that information is obtained accurately, completely, promptly, comprehensively and fairly for all parties.

SWU said it would disclose information that can legally be made public so that the facts are clear, transparent and useful in restoring public confidence.

The university stressed that all procedures would be carried out under good governance, the rule of law, and relevant laws and regulations.

SWU also reaffirmed its commitment to carrying out its duties responsibly, upholding academic standards and prioritising the public interest. It said the matter would be handled carefully and fairly, with further progress to be reported.