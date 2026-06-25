Koh Samui crowned Asia-Pacific’s Best Island 2026

The government has welcomed international recognition for Koh Samui after it was ranked No.1 in the “Best Islands” category for the Asia-Pacific region at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026.
The award, presented by the globally recognised travel and lifestyle publication, reinforces the island’s position as a world-class tourism destination, highlighting both its natural environment and high-end hospitality services.
Officials said the result reflects effective destination management and the island’s readiness to welcome international visitors at luxury standards.
Deputy government spokesperson Ploytalay Laksamisaengchan praised the achievement, stating that it underscores Thailand’s growing strength in sustainable and high-value tourism.
She noted that Koh Samui continues to combine luxury service standards with well-preserved natural assets, strengthening its global appeal.
The island’s tourism infrastructure also received international recognition, with Samui International Airport ranked second in the “Best Airports” category across the Asia-Pacific region.
It was placed just behind Singapore’s Changi Airport, with its design praised for blending seamlessly with natural surroundings while maintaining passenger comfort and convenience.
Luxury accommodation on the island also performed strongly in the “Best Beach + Island Resorts in Thailand” category, with five properties ranked among the top 10.
These included:
The strong performance highlights Koh Samui’s growing reputation as a premium destination for high-end leisure travel.
Sustainable tourism push
The government said it remains committed to supporting island tourism development through policies focused on sustainability, safety, and improved connectivity.
Plans include infrastructure upgrades and enhanced air connectivity to island destinations, alongside efforts to distribute tourism income more evenly to local communities.
Authorities also reiterated their commitment to promoting sustainable tourism models aimed at preserving natural resources for future generations while strengthening long-term economic resilience.