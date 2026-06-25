Koh Samui crowned Asia-Pacific’s Best Island 2026

Koh Samui tops regional island rankings

The government has welcomed international recognition for Koh Samui after it was ranked No.1 in the “Best Islands” category for the Asia-Pacific region at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026.

The award, presented by the globally recognised travel and lifestyle publication, reinforces the island’s position as a world-class tourism destination, highlighting both its natural environment and high-end hospitality services.

Officials said the result reflects effective destination management and the island’s readiness to welcome international visitors at luxury standards.

Government highlights tourism strength

Deputy government spokesperson Ploytalay Laksamisaengchan praised the achievement, stating that it underscores Thailand’s growing strength in sustainable and high-value tourism.

She noted that Koh Samui continues to combine luxury service standards with well-preserved natural assets, strengthening its global appeal.