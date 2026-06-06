Samui heats up as luxury villas drive 53bn-baht property boom

Phattarachai Taweewong, director of research and communications at Colliers Thailand Ltd, said the overall residential market on Koh Samui continued to grow in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the island’s role as one of Thailand’s strongest international property markets for both investment and residential use.

There are currently 113 residential projects for sale on the island, comprising 2,422 units with a combined investment value of more than 53.2 billion baht. These include condominiums, holiday villas and housing estates, reflecting a market structure that remains in a sustained growth phase amid strong demand from foreign buyers.



Luxury villas dominate with nearly 30bn baht in market value

The holiday villa market remains the star performer on Koh Samui, with 65 projects under sale, comprising 749 units worth more than 29.85 billion baht. This accounts for more than half of the island’s total residential market value.

Popular locations remain key beach areas such as Mae Nam, Chaweng, Bophut and Lamai, which offer strong advantages in terms of sea views, privacy and income potential from short-term rentals to tourists.

The growth of the villa market shows that foreign investors no longer view Samui merely as a holiday destination, but increasingly see it as a long-term asset capable of generating returns while also supporting a lifestyle choice.