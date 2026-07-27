Four Thai regions face heavy rain as southwest monsoon strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast thunderstorms across 70% of the North and Northeast, with isolated heavy rain, on Monday (July 27, 2026).
Bangkok and surrounding provinces were expected to see scattered thunderstorms.
Over the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain was expected in the North, Northeast, East and on the South’s west coast.
A monsoon trough lay across the upper North and upper Laos, while the moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand was strengthening.
People were advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea were rather strong, with waves of 2–3 metres and more than 3 metres during thunderstorms.
Waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand were around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
Mariners were advised to proceed with caution and avoid storm areas, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces
North
Northeast
Central region
East
Southern region, east coast
Southern region, west coast