Four Thai regions face heavy rain as southwest monsoon strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast thunderstorms across 70% of the North and Northeast, with isolated heavy rain, on Monday (July 27, 2026).

Bangkok and surrounding provinces were expected to see scattered thunderstorms.

Over the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain was expected in the North, Northeast, East and on the South’s west coast.

A monsoon trough lay across the upper North and upper Laos, while the moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand was strengthening.