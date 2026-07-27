Thailand advances Chiang Mai’s Lanna heritage and Wat Arun UNESCO bids

Thailand is moving ahead with efforts to nominate Chiang Mai and the central prang of Wat Arun Ratchawararam as new World Heritage sites after holding talks with the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in Busan.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin led the Thai delegation in discussions with Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of the World Heritage Centre, during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee at the BEXCO convention centre in Busan, Republic of Korea.

The committee session is being held from July 19 to 29.

Suchart was accompanied by Natural Resources and Environment permanent secretary Raweewarn Bhuridej, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation director-general Atthapol Charoenchansa and Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning secretary-general Bannarak Sermthong.

The Thai delegation thanked UNESCO for its technical and technological support for the successful inscription of Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat as a World Heritage site.

The temple was among the new cultural properties inscribed during the committee’s 48th session.

Thai officials said the inscription would strengthen cultural security and support the local tourism economy.